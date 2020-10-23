Jackson, Mo. Christmas parade scheduled for Dec. 6

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Christmas parade will be December 6 at 5 p.m.
The theme for 2020 is “A Superhero Christmas."
It will begin at Southern Bank on Main/Farmington Rd. and end at the Frozen Food Lockers in Uptown Jackson.
Organizers say Santa will be riding in the parade, but will not be available for photos. They say the uptown shops will not be open following the parade.
According to organizers, it will be limited to the first 100 participant entries. You can click here for more information and the entry form.
They will be giving away prizes in three categories: the Grand Marshall’s Award for the one closest to the theme, the Mayor’s Choice Award for best lights and the Uptown Choice Award for most original.
