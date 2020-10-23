HHS, DHSS hosts free COVID-19 testing sites

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) will be offering free COVID-19 testing sites through out the state, including Cape Girardeau.
These new testing sites are part of national surge testing efforts, and will temporarily increase federal support to areas in Missouri where there have been recent increased levels of new cases and hospitalizations related to the ongoing outbreak.
The sites are also located in higher population areas that consistently have had a high demand during state-hosted community testing events.
Individuals seeking COVID-19 testing at any of these sites should pre-register for testing in advance at: www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com.
Those tested should receive test results in approximately 3 and 5 days.
When test results are available, individuals will receive an email notification to log into the website to view their results. While an email address is not required to register, it may assist some individuals in accessing their results faster due to the notification to an email address. There is not a phone number to call for results.
The DHSS COVID-19 Hotline cannot assist individuals wishing to register for any of these site but will continue to be available to assist in registration for ongoing community testing efforts hosted by the State, which has a different schedule each week. Information on community testing can be found at health.mo.gov/communitytest.
