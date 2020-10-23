Halloween display has special meaning for Heartland family

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Staying healthy is top of mind for all of us as we approach Halloween and for one local family, that means adding a special touch to their spooky display.
Every year, this is the house in Poplar Bluff to see on Halloween.
“It’s all in fun for us," said Kim Burns.
Burns and her family go all out, in hopes of lifting a few spirits.
“It just gives you hope. I mean I enjoy doing it and obviously I wouldn’t do it if I didn’t want to and I know people drive by and look at it and people send me messages that they enjoy seeing it," she said.
But behind this elaborate Halloween display, pink lights bathing the Burns’ house reflect a more special reason to celebrate every October.
“It means a lot when my husband puts these pink light bulbs in there. To anybody else, it would be you know, to me it’s, it’s a lot," she said.
Burns is a breast cancer survivor.
“Almost 20 years, in March," she said. “It was a pretty bad cancer; it was one of the more aggressive types and I was able to have a lumpectomy and have treatments and have everything taken care of.”
But with that good prognosis came the devastating news Burns would never be able to have children.
She said she did what she knew best, pray.
“It’s just what I always wanted, it’s just what I always hoped for and I never gave up hope," she said.
Five years later, a second lump took her back to a cancer specialist. It turned out to be just scar tissue., but the doctor did have some big, surprising news.
“She said ‘honey you’re pregnant,' and I said what, what, she said ‘no honey you’re pregnant’ and I said do it again, do it again and she did it again and she said 'honey, no, you are pregnant," she said.
Gracie Hope Burns, now 13 years old, is by her mom’s side every step of the way.
“She’s my biggest fan, she’s my biggest supporter," she said.
So, with ghosts and goblins and a splash of pink, this family celebrates October the only way they know how.
“October will always just always will be special, always," she said.
Burns encouraged everyone to stay on top of their health. She said a person’s health is the most important thing.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.