Graves County Health Department announces 7 more cases of COVID-19

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department has announced seven more cases of COVID-19 in the county.
This brings the total number of cases to 858.
“We can’t be too considerate of others during this pandemic.” said Kathy Gifford, Nurse Supervisor for the local health department.
“Safety should be a priority at all times and that is really hard when we are around people that we know.” commented Noel Coplen, Director of the local health department.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.