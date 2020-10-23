Gov. Pritzker to hold COVID-19 briefing at 2:30pm

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker will hold a COVID-19 briefing at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, October 23.
Before the briefing, the governor will tour The Woodlawn in Chicago to highlight the impact of the Business Interruption Grants program.
The BIG program is for businesses impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Illinois cases
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,942 new COVID-19 cases and 44 additional deaths on Thursday, October 22.
Of the additional deaths, the following were in southern Illinois: a man in his 80s from Jefferson County, a woman in her 90s from Marion County, a woman in her 80s from Randolph County and a woman in her 80s from White County.
A total of 360,149 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Illinois, including 9,387 deaths.
As of Wednesday night, 2,463 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 525 patients were in the ICU and 212 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Currently, 7,031,082 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state.
