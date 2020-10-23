GOLDEN ALERT issued for 85-year-old McCracken Co. woman

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah-McCracken County Office of Emergency Management issued a Golden Alert for 85-year-old Glenda L. Schmidt.
According to law enforcement she is traveling with her son, Thomas E. Schmidt III.
Glenda Schmidt is described as 5-feet, 1-inch tall, 90 pounds, with gray to partially gray hair. She was wearing blue pajamas with a small flower pattern. She also had on a green, hooded sweatshirt with camouflage sleeves.
They says she suffers from dementia and needs medical attention.
She was last known to be traveling with her son, Thomas Schmidt III, and was last seen in the Reidland area. They may be going to Texas.
According to law enforcement, Thomas Schmidt is currently under probation for convictions in Bexar County, Texas. He is described as 5-feet, 8-inches tall and 165 pounds.
Authorities say they are in a white Ford F150 with Texas license plate 65597V8. The truck is pulling a camper described as white in color with brown trim. It is approximately 20 feet long, and is a bumper pull with slide out. It is possibly a Puma make.
McCracken County sheriff’s deputies are working the case.
Anyone with information is asked to immediately call 911. If anyone sees the Schmidts, they are asked to not approach them and call 911.
