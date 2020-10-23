Free COVID-19 drive-thru testing in Ullin, Cairo and Vienna, Ill.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) is hosting three free community COVID-19 drive-thru testing events.
The first event will be held on Friday, October 23, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the S7HD Pulaski County Clinic in Ullin, Illinois.
Again from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. a second free COVID-19 drive-thru testing event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 24 at the S7HD Johnson County Clinic in Vienna.
The final COVID-19 testing event will be held on Sunday, Oct. 25 at the S7HD Cairo Head Start from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
No appointment is needed for any of the testing events.
Health officials will be conducting nasal swab tests.
Doctor referrals are not required.
Testing is open to anyone with or without COVID-19 symptoms.
