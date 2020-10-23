First Alert: Rainy, possibly stormy afternoon with plunging temps

(KFVS) - Buckle in, we’re in for an active weather day.
It will be a warm morning with temps in the 60s and 70s.
Thicker clouds and rain will move in this morning, with storm chances increasing in the afternoon.
Heavy rainfall is expected.
Storms will not be severe, but an isolated stronger storm can’t be ruled out.
High temps this afternoon will be in the 70s, but they will be quickly plunging as a cold front passes through the Heartland.
Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s to the low 40s.
The weekend will be dry, cloudy and cool with highs in the 50s and 60s.
More rain arrives early next week with fall-like temps sticking around.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.