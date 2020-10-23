First Alert Friday Forecast

A strong cold front will sweep through west to east today, touching off scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms….and putting an end to our warm spell. The front will push through about mid-day. SPC has about the eastern half of the area with a marginal risk of severe, as the storms will likely be developing as the front pushes through and will get stronger in S Illinois and W Kentucky early this afternoon. Small hail and strong wind gusts are a threat. Behind the front gusty north winds will develop and temps will fall rather quickly….into the 40s and 50s by sunset! By Saturday morning it will be cloudy, breezy and cold with air temps in the 30s and 40s.