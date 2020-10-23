Firefighters take part in controlled house fire exercise

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Fire Department set fire to a home on Friday morning, October 23.
It’s a sentence you do not expect to read or hear, but there is a purpose.
The fire department set fire to a small home located at 222 N. Middle Street in Cape Girardeau for a training exercise.
Approximately 15 first and second year firefighters participated in the event.
This drill is designed to help newer firefighters gain more skills when responding to house fires.
The live burn exercise began around 8:30 a.m.
Flames and smoke could be seen coming from the home around 10 a.m.
The exercise ended about an hour later.
In July, firefighters participated in a dollhouse fire training exercise to study fire behavior in structures.
