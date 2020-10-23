Firefighters take part in controlled house fire exercise

Firefighters take part in controlled house fire exercise
Drone 12 shows Cape Girardeau Firefighters participating in a live burn exercise at a home on N. Middle Street. (Source: KFVS/Don Frazier)
By Marsha Heller | October 23, 2020 at 12:26 PM CDT - Updated October 23 at 12:36 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Fire Department set fire to a home on Friday morning, October 23.

It’s a sentence you do not expect to read or hear, but there is a purpose.

The fire department set fire to a small home located at 222 N. Middle Street in Cape Girardeau for a training exercise.

Approximately 15 first and second year firefighters participated in the event.

This drill is designed to help newer firefighters gain more skills when responding to house fires.

Drone12: Firefighter training in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

The live burn exercise began around 8:30 a.m.

Flames and smoke could be seen coming from the home around 10 a.m.

The exercise ended about an hour later.

In July, firefighters participated in a dollhouse fire training exercise to study fire behavior in structures.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.