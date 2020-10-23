Egyptian Health Department reports 37 new cases of COVID-19

By Ashley Smith | October 23, 2020 at 5:45 PM CDT - Updated October 23 at 5:45 PM

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified of 37 Southeastern Illinois residents that tested positive for COVID-19 in the region.

21 cases are in Saline County, two are in Gallatin County, and nine are in White County.

Saline County has had a total of 585 lab confirmed positives, including nine deaths.

White County has had a total of 276 lab-confirmed positives, including five deaths.

Gallatin County has a total of 122 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.

