Egyptian Health Department reports 37 new cases of COVID-19

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified of 37 Southeastern Illinois residents that tested positive for COVID-19 in the region.
21 cases are in Saline County, two are in Gallatin County, and nine are in White County.
Saline County has had a total of 585 lab confirmed positives, including nine deaths.
White County has had a total of 276 lab-confirmed positives, including five deaths.
Gallatin County has a total of 122 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.