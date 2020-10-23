Du Quoin, Ill. Trunk-or-Treat event canceled

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The mayor announced the Trunk-or-Treat event was canceled due to a lack of interest.
Mayor Guy Alongi said they needed 25 trunks to hold the event and they received 12.
On Facebook, the mayor said he knew several things added to the lack of interest, including the restrictions added to the event and that it was going to be a drive-thru, not the traditional Trunk-or-Treat.
He said the changes to the event came down to safety and COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines to even consider having the public event. He said there will be a bigger and better event next year.
In the meantime, the mayor reminder residents that kids could trick or treat Friday, Oct. 30 or Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
