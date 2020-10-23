Cape Girardeau Fire Dept. holds live burn exercise

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Fire Department held a live burn exercise for rookie firefighters.
The training took place on Friday afternoon, October 23 as more than 15 first and second-year firefighters battled the blaze.
Fire suits, oxygen tanks and water were in place as firefighters prepared to enter a burning house.
“So, it was very warm; that heat from that fire as it grows and it grows and that smoke comes down from the ceiling to the floor. That heat just intensifies.”
It took place at the 200 block of North Middle Street.
Interim Fire Chief Randy Morris said this is the closest a firefighter can get to battling a real fire in training.
“It allows us to actually experience the heat, fire growth, what it would actually be like going into a structure that’s on fire," he said.
“We were able to go in and see what was inside, where the exits were, where the windows were. We don’t get that opportunity in a real fire situation. So, today’s training helps us prepare for the real thing," said firefighter Chris Miller.
He felt Friday’s training wasn’t all about fighting fires, it was also about trusting your team.
“We have three people on the fire truck, each of them. And we really are a great team together," he said. "It’s critical that we work together, know each other’s strengths and weaknesses. So that way when we go into a situation that’s unknown, and we’re walking into this black smoke, we know how we can rely on each other to stay safe and get our job done.”
And if being a firefighter piques your interest, Morris said, “We’re still looking for firefighters. Actually, we are getting ready to put on a state-certified firefighter 1 and 2 class starting in January. So, if anyone is interested in that, that’s the career path to get to do what we do here at the Cape Girardeau Fire Department.”
Morris encouraged potential firefighting candidates to call the fire station headquarters for more information on how they can become a fireman.
