Central Academy students use their voices through writing

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A simple class project morphed into something bigger at Central Academy in Cape Girardeau.
“My students are starting the first ever journalism class," said English teacher Brianna Dewitt.
The Academy provides smaller classroom settings aimed at helping students be more successful. An example of that success?
Dewitt’s students already hit the ground running with an online newspaper.
“It’s student-driven, so they get to choose what they want to write about; if they want to do opinion pieces, small stories,” she said.
The paper is called Central Academy Press. It highlights students at school, personal opinions and has student reviews. There are five journalists right now, and E’jah Wade is one of them.
“It’s kind of fun,” said Wade.
He believes this is a new way for them to use their voices.
“It’s important because there is stuff that goes on at the school that nobody knows about, and it’s better to get it out that way,” he said.
His classmate, David Suchil, has one goal.
“The role play is to set a great example for my school,” he said.
And Dewitt hoped this new class will teach them a skill they can use outside of school.
“This will help them really think about what they want to say and how to cultivate their voice in positive way,” she said.
