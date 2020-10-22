What you need to know Oct. 22

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, October 22.
Patchy to dense fog is widespread this morning.
This includes southern Illinois and northern portions of southeast Missouri where there will be higher concentrated areas of dense fog.
Once the fog burns off, it will feel more like summer.
This afternoon will be sunny and very warm with high temperatures in the 80s!
Humidity will also be higher.
Later this afternoon winds will pick up out of the south. Gusts could reach 20-25 mph at times.
Clouds will start to increase tonight and into Friday morning ahead of a cold front.
Chances for scattered rain and storms by sunrise tomorrow morning are possible and will stick around for the rest of Friday.
Severe storms are very low, but an isolated stronger storm can not be ruled out.
After the front moves through the Heartland, temperatures will be dropping by about 20 degrees.
Highs over the weekend will be in the 50s and 60s.
- New rules to combat the spread of COVID-19 are now in effect in southern Illinois.
- New Madrid County health leaders are alarmed by the number of residents ignoring COVID-19 CDC guidelines.
- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is calling for a special session to start on Thursday, November 5 for a supplemental budget.
- Cape Girardeau County voters have requested a record number of absentee ballots ahead of the November 3 election.
- President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden will go head-to-head in their next presidential debate tonight in Nashville, Tenn.
- U.S. officials accused Iran on Wednesday of being behind a flurry of emails sent to Democratic voters in multiple battleground states that appeared to be aimed at intimidating them into voting for President Trump.
- Senate Democrats are set to boycott voting on Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett at the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.
- Pope Francis endorsed same-sex civil unions for the first time as pope while being interviewed for the feature-length documentary.
- The NAACP is calling on the superintendent of Paducah Public Schools to resign after a photo from 2002 of him in blackface surfaced.
- A Miami police officer will be disciplined for violating departmental policy after he wore a face mask supporting President Trump while in uniform at an early voting polling location.
- An anonymous woman from Rhode Island, who lost her son a year ago, spread positivity and love to others by paying off several children’s birthday cakes that had been ordered from a pastry shop.
