US: Russian hackers targeting state, local networks

John Hultquist, the director of threat intelligence at FireEye, said Energetic Bear moved to the top of his worry list when the cybersecurity firm observed it breaking into state and local governments in the U.S. that administer elections, due to it having previously targeted election systems. The Russian hackers have been targeting the industrial control systems of nuclear plants and power grids as well as waterworks and airports in Europe and the United States for years, he said, focused on putting critical infrastructure under threat of disruption.