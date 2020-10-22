Turning much colder late tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -We saw a very warm day across the Heartland with everyone seeing temperatures in the 80s this afternoon. Big changes are on the way as a cold front will move through the Heartland tomorrow. For this evening we will see a few clouds passing from time to time. Temperatures this evening will slowly fall into the upper 60s by the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the middle 60s.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds and small hail. Highs will occur early ahead of the front, in the middle to upper 70s. Temperatures will fall rapidly behind the cold front with many areas at or below the 50 degree mark by the early evening hours.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.