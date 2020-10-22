S7HD reports 17 newly recovered COVID-19 patients

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) is reporting 17 new cases of COVID-19 in the region.
Four cases are in Alexander County, three are in Hardin County, another three are in Johnson County, two are in Massac County, three more are in Pulaski County, and two are in Union County.
There is a cumulative total of 1,654 cases in the region, 543 are currently active.
S7HD is also confirming 13 new recovered cases in the region, bringing the total to 1,111.
There have been 26 deaths in the region.
