Ribbon cutting held for Cape Girardeau’s new medical device manufacturing company

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for a new medical device manufacturing company.
The ceremony was held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 22 on Rust Ave.
“The goal of Patriot Medical Devices is to reshore our critical medical device manufacturing,” said Tyler Needham, president of Patriot Medical Devices. “We want to bring back the things we lost to China and other overseas rivals. We want to bring that manufacturing back here to America to make sure that we keep our people safe and secure.”
Patriot Medical Devices worked with Saint Francis Healthcare System to test masks. The company makes masks using three layers, with a machine that fixes the layers together.
