Reynolds County Health Dept. reports 100th case of COVID-19

REYNOLDS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Reynolds County Health Department reported its 99th and 100th cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, October 22.
They said the newly reported cases are considered community acquired.
The Reynolds County Health Department is working with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to determine any close contacts who were possibly exposed.
The health department urges the public to take appropriate precautions, including good hygiene, social distancing and limiting in-person interactions.
