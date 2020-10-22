Reynolds Co. Health Center closed due to COVID-19 exposure

CENTERVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Reynolds County Health Center (RCHC) will be closed Thursday, October 22 through Sunday, November 1.
The health center said the closure is due to COVID-19 exposure.
An individual, without any virus symptoms, entered the health center in Centerville, Missouri on Monday.
The RCHC has notified everyone who may have been exposed and need to quarantine.
Anyone who entered the health center on Monday and have not been contact are urged to monitor for COVID-19 signs and symptoms.
During the closure and quarantine time-frame, RCHC staff will be working from home and monitoring themselves for virus signs and symptoms.
Hours and days will be staggered.
While staff works from home, residents with concerns or needs can contact RCHC at 573-714-5134; for WIC at 832-546-5420 or for Nursing call Reynolds County Health Center Emergency phone number at 573-366-9039.
The health center building will be professionally cleaned prior to reopening on Nov. 2.
