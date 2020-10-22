Purchase District Health Department to hold COVID-19 testing events

WESTERN KENTUCKY. (KFVS) - The Purchase District Health Department will be holding COVID-19 testing events across western Kentucky over the next few weeks.
The testing is free of charge, those without symptoms can be tested.
Walk ups will be accepted, but preregistration is preferred.
The testing events are for those 12 and older, those under 18 that cannot tolerate the test, will not be tested.
- Saturday, October 24,
- 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- McCracken County Library
- 555 Washington St., Paducah Ky.
- Monday, October 26 thru Thursday, October 29,
- 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- McCracken County Health Department
- 916 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, Ky.
- Friday, October 30,
- 9:00a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- McCracken County Health Department
- 916 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, Ky.
- Monday, November, 2,
- 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Hickman County Health Clinic
- 370 S. Washington Street Clinton, KY
- Tuesday, November 3,
- No Testing, Election Day
- Wednesday, November 4,
- 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Fulton/Fulton City County Health Center
- 350 Browder Street, Fulton, KY
- Thursday, November 5,
- 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Fulton/Hickman City County Health Ctr.
- 402 Troy Avenue Hickman, KY
- Friday, November 6,
- 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- McCracken County Health Department
- 916 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, KY
- Monday, November 9 thru Tuesday, November 10,
- 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Ballard County Health Center
- 198 Bluegrass Drive, LaCenter, KY
- November 11,
- No Testing- Veteran’s Day
- Thursday, November 12,
- 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Carlisle County
- Location To Be Determined
- Friday, November 13,
- 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- McCracken County Health Department
- 916 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, KY
Testing site locations will change and will be available on their registration site.
