Poplar Bluff police: 3 people accused of shoplifting within 800 ft. of police department

Three people were arrested in connection to a shoplifting report at the Poplar Bluff Walmart. (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department)
By Amber Ruch | October 22, 2020 at 5:55 PM CDT - Updated October 22 at 5:55 PM

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Three people were arrested for alleged shoplifting.

Paige Duncan, Andrew Brittingham and Brandon Brittingham were arrested on Wednesday, October 21.

According to police, at around 1:36 p.m. they responded to Walmart in reference to a group of shoplifters fleeing from lost prevention employees.

They say the group “failed to take into account that the police department is located within 800 feet of the parking lot of Walmart.”

The three were taken to the Butler County Justice Center awaiting formal charges.

