Perryville approves plan to build more sidewalks

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Safety is the goal of the new residential sidewalk installation program in Perryville.
“If the city can afford to pay for a sidewalk for me, I’d very much appreciate it,” Grant Pingel said.
That’s what the city of Perryville plans to do, according to Public Works Director Jeff Layton. “Every day you’ll drive by the school and see kids walking and they walk on the street and sometimes in somebody’s yard so having a sidewalk there is just a better way to go.”
Under the city’s new sidewalk installation program, it’s up to the homeowner to hire a contractor to build the walkway.
“The city will pay the contractor up to a certain fee, it’s not unlimited, but it should cover a large portion of the cost,” Layton said.
Layton acknowledged that the plan may lead to sidewalks along some streets but not others.
“Not everybody wants one for whatever reason but it’s up to them to come to us but we encourage it,” Layton said.
Some Perryville residents like the idea of adding sidewalks. “I got three beautiful girls and I would like to see them be able to play more outside and if it’s a little safety issue I think sidewalks would really help me not worry about my kids as much,” Pingel said.
“Later on in life if you decide to sell, I think it would be a selling point to improve the value of your properties,” Charles Blandford said.
“It’s important to me also, and I like seeing the kids when they go to school have a safe way to get there,” Layton said.
The city is working to put an application on its website, but in the meantime you can call the Perryville Public Works Department for more information at (573) 547-2500.
