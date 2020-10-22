Paducah Police investigating ATM theft

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah Police are investigating an ATM that happened on Oct. 22, in the early morning.
Officers responded to the alarm at the Paducah Bank ATM, located on the parking lot of Banks Market.
Surveillance video showed three people in a red Ford extended-cab pickup truck, which was stolen from Jefferson Street.
Two of them broke into the ATM and stole cash.
Police believe the thieves abandoned the truck and fled, possibly in a dark-colored SUV.
They are believed to have headed west on Interstate 24; police located pieces of the ATM along the interstate near mile markers four and five.
Anyone with information about the theft or who saw a red extended-cab pickup truck in the area of Banks Market about 3:25 a.m. today is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270/444-8550.
