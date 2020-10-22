More than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Tennessee, 41 more deaths

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health reports 41 additional virus-related deaths and over 2,000 new coronavirus cases as of Thursday.
There are now 237,907 total COVID-19 cases across the state, of which 225,658 are confirmed and 12,249 are probable.
With an addition of 41 new deaths, there have now been 3,011 deaths related to coronavirus in Tennessee, with 2,872 confirmed and 139 probable.
TDH also reports an addition of 32 new hospitalizations, bringing the state’s total hospitalizations to 1,300.
There have been 212,555 recoveries and more than 3 million tests administered across the Volunteer State.
The Shelby County Health Department has identified 202 new coronavirus cases countywide. No new deaths have been reported today.
Across Shelby County, more than 35,000 total cases and 556 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic. There are currently 2,269 active cases in Shelby County.
Along with daily case numbers, the health department is also keeping a watchful eye on hospital capacity using a health care resource tracking system. The system shows acute care utilization is at 89% and ICU utilization is at 94% as of Wednesday, October 21.
There are a number of long-term care facilities that have been heavily impacted by the pandemic. Several facilities have even reported multiple COVID-19 clusters since the first case was reported. Graceland Rehabilitation and Nursing has had the highest number of cluster investigations among all of the facilities.
The charts below show the number of residents and staff that have been affected by the clusters.
A separate set of facilities have completed their clusters by going 28 consecutive days without identifying a new case of the virus.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.