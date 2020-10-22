Mo. Dept. of Health and Senior Services concludes mold in medical marijuana investigation

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services concluded its investigation of a complaint that some purchased medical marijuana contained mold growth.
According to DHSS, the related product batch was retested, and it found no evidence that the product batch presented a health and safety concern.
“We appreciate the cooperation of the facilities in this investigation,” said Lyndall Fraker, director of the DHSS Section for Medical Marijuana Regulation. “Their quick action and willingness to do whatever it takes to ensure patient safety is encouraging.”
The department said Missouri has one of the most stringent testing regimens in the country and has followed best practices in selecting tests that medical marijuana must pass. Results from retesting of the product batch all fell well within acceptable limits for the relevant tests (microbial screening, including mycotoxin concentration), and the results confirmed the original testing conclusions for the batch.
While isolated incidents of mold growth will occur, as with any natural product and as is common in other regulated marijuana states, DHSS said it will continue to take any claim of product safety very seriously and will investigate all credible complaints.
“We encourage all patients to alert us to any concerns they have about any product they purchase. If there are concerns, we would advise that they do not consume any of the product until the situation can be properly investigated,” said Fraker.
On Tuesday evening, DHSS alerted more than 200 patients who purchased the product that a complaint was being investigated. Since that time, it said it has received no other reports of mold in the product.
