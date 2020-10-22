Mo. Attorney General’s Office receives $2M in federal grants to continue SAFE Kit initiative

“Through the SAFE Kit Initiative, under the direction of Judge M. Keithley Williams, the Attorney General’s Office has made incredible progress in sending untested sexual assault kits to be tested and working through the backlog of those kits. Under our initial grant funding, we were able to send 1,500 kits to the lab to be tested, 250 more than we initially projected,” said Attorney General Eric Schmitt. “Now, with this second round of federal grant funding, we will be able to continue this great work on behalf of victims across the state. Additionally, we will work with local law enforcement and prosecutors to investigate CODIS hits as they come in, and potentially prosecute those who are identified to get offenders out of the shadows and off the streets.”