Mo. Attorney General’s Office receives $2M in federal grants to continue SAFE Kit initiative

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Attorney General’s Office received a second federal grant from the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance.
The $2 million grant will allow the office to continue its work on the SAFE Kit Initiative, which works to test the backlog of untested sexual assault kits.
“Through the SAFE Kit Initiative, under the direction of Judge M. Keithley Williams, the Attorney General’s Office has made incredible progress in sending untested sexual assault kits to be tested and working through the backlog of those kits. Under our initial grant funding, we were able to send 1,500 kits to the lab to be tested, 250 more than we initially projected,” said Attorney General Eric Schmitt. “Now, with this second round of federal grant funding, we will be able to continue this great work on behalf of victims across the state. Additionally, we will work with local law enforcement and prosecutors to investigate CODIS hits as they come in, and potentially prosecute those who are identified to get offenders out of the shadows and off the streets.”
The second round of federal grant funding will be used in several ways. First, the grant will allow the Attorney General’s Office to continue to send untested sexual assault kits to the lab for testing.
It will also allow the office to dedicate resources, specifically personnel, to help local law enforcement in investigating CODIS hits as they come back from the lab, as well as prosecutors in any resulting prosecutions.
Under the terms of the grant, the office will update its inventory of untested sexual assault kits in police departments and hospitals to include kits collected from April 2018 to April 2020, as well as previously tested kits that may benefit from modern testing methods.
Once the inventory update is complete, the office estimated that approximately 900 additional untested sexual assault kits will be sent to the lab for testing. It said it will continue to use a private lab for testing so as not to overwhelm the Missouri State Highway Patrol, as well as host regional shipping events across the state to gather those kits.
With the previous grant, the office was able to send 1,500 untested sexual assault kits to the lab, 250 more than initially estimated. Those kits were collected using regional shipping events, where a larger police department gathered kits from smaller, neighboring departments to be shipped to the lab.
The first of the CODIS hits were announced in September, and they are expected to continue on a rolling bases as more DNA results are returned from the lab.
