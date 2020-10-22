Millions in grant money creating jobs, improving infrastructure, broadband, health care in W. KY

“The Henderson County Fiscal Court has worked diligently over the last several years to improve internet connectivity for the rural citizens in our community,” said Henderson County Judge/Executive Brad Schneider. “This generous Delta Regional Authority grant will help us continue that effort to give our citizens as many choices as possible, no matter where they live. Many thanks to the Green River Area Development District for working with us to pursue this grant. Executive Director Joanna Shake and her team are second-to-none. We are all eager to see how this funding will help our county.”