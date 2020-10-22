Mayfield police investigating robbery

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Police say a driver was robbed after picking up a pedestrian on October 20.
According to police, they responded to the Windhaven Apartments parking lot where the victim told them he was driving in Mayfield when he was yelled at by a pedestrian to stop. He said the pedestrian asked for a ride across town.
When they arrived at Windhaven, police say the suspect saw the driver was holding his wallet and cell phone in his hand. The suspect reached for the wallet and tried to wrestle it away, but was not able.
During a brief argument, police say the suspect punched the driver causing minor injury. The suspect then took the wallet, but dropped the phone.
Officers searched the area and found the wallet near a boundary fence. They said it was emptied of the cash the victim said was inside. Police also found a “COVID face mask” and a slip-on house shoe that are believed to have been dropped by the suspect, and will be examined for evidence.
According to police, they have surveillance video from a local business that shows the suspect walking on the street and being picked up by the victim. They said the are reviewing video from a second, nearby business also.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Mayfield Police Department at 270-247-1621 or Western Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 270-443-TELL.
