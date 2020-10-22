Man in custody, was wanted in Union Co. on child porn, grooming charges

By Amber Ruch | October 22, 2020 at 10:53 AM CDT - Updated October 22 at 10:53 AM

UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man wanted in Union County on child porn and grooming charges was taken into custody.

Dmitriy Seregeyevic Seleznev was arrested on October 7 around 1:30 p.m. by Vancouver police and agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation at a business in Vancouver, Washington.

He was charged with one count of child pornography, a Class X felony; four counts of child pornography, Class 1 felonies; two counts of indecent solicitation of a child, Class 2 felonies; two counts of traveling to meet a minor, Class 3 felonies; and two counts of grooming, Class 4 felonies.

A warrant for Seleznev was issued on September 25. His bail was set at $500,000.

According to the Union County State’s Attorney’s Office, he refused extradition to Union County and is being held at the Clark County Jail in Vancouver, Wash.

Authorities have started the process of getting a governor’s warrant for his extradition.

