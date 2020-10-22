I-255 rehabilitation project to be completed early, saving $14 million

ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The I-255 rehabilitation project will be completed by November 1, around a month ahead of schedule. This early completion will save the state around $14 million.
“It’s investments like the rehabilitation of I-255, which sees about 55,000 vehicles a day, that will extend our state’s leadership as a multi-modal transportation hub, improving local bridges and keeping our roadways safe and smooth,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This highway saw $67 million worth of drainage upgrades, bridge repairs, and resurfacing. Best of all, we got this project done in record time – months instead of years – saving money and protecting drivers and workers alike by strategically closing the road for work.”
“By closing I-255, we were able to deliver this much-needed project and minimize the impact to motorists and local businesses,” said Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “We applaud the public for their cooperation. Thanks to Gov. Pritzker’s leadership and Rebuild Illinois, we look forward to completing many more projects that improve safety, mobility and quality of life in Metro East and throughout the state.”
