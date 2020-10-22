Graves County Health Department announces 6 more cases of COVID-19

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graces County Health Department has announced six more cases of COVID-19 in the county.
This brings the total number of cases to 851.
“This virus is strange in that someone can shed the virus to others before they know that they themselves are sick.” said Kathy Gifford, Nurse Supervisor for the local health department.
“Each of us need to carefully consider the events that we attend. In many instances the risk in doing so is probably not worth it.” commented Noel Coplen, Director of the local health department.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.