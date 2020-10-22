Nearly 5K new cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker held a briefing on Illinois' response to COVID-19 at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 22.
The briefing was held in Belleville at the St. Clair County Health Department.
Illinois cases
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,942 new COVID-19 cases and 44 additional deaths on Thursday, October 22.
Of the additional deaths, the following were in southern Illinois: a man in his 80s from Jefferson County, a woman in her 90s from Marion County, a woman in her 80s from Randolph County and a woman in her 80s from White County.
A total of 360,149 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Illinois, including 9,387 deaths.
As of Wednesday night, 2,463 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 525 patients were in the ICU and 212 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Currently, 7,031,082 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state.
