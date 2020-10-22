More than 92K total cases of COVID-19 in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear held a briefing on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Thursday, October 22.
On Thursday, the governor encouraged Kentucky families to make plans for how to celebrate Halloween safely as COVID-19 cases rise across the Commonwealth.
According to the White House, Kentucky is in the red zone for cases. There are more Kentuckians hospitalized with COVID-19 now than ever before.
“Remember, the CDC doesn’t think we ought to be trick-or-treating at all. I know kids are going to do it. I know how excited our kids are to do it, so please make your plan on how you are going to follow these steps to do it safely,” said Governor Beshear. “It’s a sacrifice, but I’d like to think it’s a small sacrifice to better protect our people, our children and our seniors.”
The Kentucky Department for Public Health shared guidance online for Halloween:
- At all events and activities, wear a face covering, sanitize hands often and maintain six feet of distance from others.
- Place individually wrapped candy outside on the porch, driveway or table.
- If you plan to trick-or-treat, do so in family groups in your own neighborhood and avoid congregating in large groups.
- Consider safer alternatives to trick-or-treating, including virtual Halloween costume contests, drive-by costume or car decorating contests with judges who are social distancing or a Halloween movie or game night at your home with your family.
Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the KDPH, also updated Kentuckians that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now defines a “close contact” as someone who was within six feet of an infected individual for a total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period.
The CDC previously defined a “close contact” as someone who spent at least 15 consecutive minutes within six feet of a confirmed coronavirus case.
Kentucky cases
The Kentucky Department of Public Health reported a total of 92,299 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, October 22.
KDPH also reported a total of 1,380 deaths and 17,627 recoveries.
Of the newly reported deaths, one was a 76-year-old man from McCracken County
As of Thursday, the state’s positivity rate was 5.30 percent.
A total of 1,868,134 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Kentucky.
