2020 Gold Glove finalists announced

By Amber Ruch | October 22, 2020 at 3:18 PM CDT - Updated October 22 at 3:18 PM

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Rawlings announced the 2020 Gold Glove finalists.

The finalists include three players at each position in the league. The winners will be announced on Tuesday, November 3 at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

American League

Pitcher

  • Griffin Canning - Angels
  • Kenta Maeda - Twins
  • Zach Plesac - Indians

Catcher

  • Yasmani Grandal - White Sox
  • James McCann - White Sox
  • Roberto Perez - Indians

First Base

  • Yuli Gurriel - Astros
  • Matt Olson - A’s
  • Evan White - Mariners

Second Base

  • Cesar Hernandez - Indians
  • Danny Mendick - White Sox
  • Jonathan Schoop - Tigers

Third Base

  • Isiah Kiner-Falefa - Rangers
  • Yoan Moncada - White Sox
  • Gio Urshela - Yankees

Shortstop

  • Carlos Correa - Astros
  • J.P. Crawford - Mariners
  • Niko Goodrum - Tigers

Left Field

  • Alex Gordon - Royals
  • Lourdes Gurriel, Jr. - Blue Jays
  • Kyle Tucker - Astros

Center Field

  • Byron Buxton - Twins
  • Ramon Laureano - A’s
  • Luis Robert - White Sox

Right Field

  • Clint Frazier - Yankees
  • Joey Gallo - Rangers
  • Anthony Santander - Orioles

National League

Pitcher

  • Max Fried - Braves
  • Kyle Hendricks - Cubs
  • Alex Mills - Cubs

Catcher

  • Tucker Barnhart - Reds
  • Willson Contreras - Cubs
  • Jacob Stallings - Pirates

First Base

  • Brandon Belt - Giants
  • Paul Goldschmidt - Cardinals
  • Anthony Rizzo - Cubs

Second Base

  • Adam Frazier - Pirates
  • Nico Hoerner - Cubs
  • Kolten Wong - Cardinals

Third Base

  • Brian Anderson - Marlins
  • Nolan Arenado - Rockies
  • Manny Machado - Padres

Shortstop

  • Javier Baez - Cubs
  • Miguel Rojas - Marlins
  • Dansby Swanson - Braves

Left Field

  • Shogo Akiyama - Reds
  • Tyler O’Neill - Cardinals
  • David Peralta - D-backs

Center Field

  • Ronald Acuna, Jr. - Braves
  • Cody Bellinger - Dodgers
  • Trent Grisham - Padres

Right Field

  • Mookie Betts - Dodges
  • Charlie Blackmon - Rockies
  • Jason Heyward - Cubs

