2020 Gold Glove finalists announced

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Rawlings announced the 2020 Gold Glove finalists.
The finalists include three players at each position in the league. The winners will be announced on Tuesday, November 3 at 6 p.m. on ESPN.
Pitcher
- Griffin Canning - Angels
- Kenta Maeda - Twins
- Zach Plesac - Indians
Catcher
- Yasmani Grandal - White Sox
- James McCann - White Sox
- Roberto Perez - Indians
First Base
- Yuli Gurriel - Astros
- Matt Olson - A’s
- Evan White - Mariners
Second Base
- Cesar Hernandez - Indians
- Danny Mendick - White Sox
- Jonathan Schoop - Tigers
Third Base
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa - Rangers
- Yoan Moncada - White Sox
- Gio Urshela - Yankees
Shortstop
- Carlos Correa - Astros
- J.P. Crawford - Mariners
- Niko Goodrum - Tigers
Left Field
- Alex Gordon - Royals
- Lourdes Gurriel, Jr. - Blue Jays
- Kyle Tucker - Astros
Center Field
- Byron Buxton - Twins
- Ramon Laureano - A’s
- Luis Robert - White Sox
Right Field
- Clint Frazier - Yankees
- Joey Gallo - Rangers
- Anthony Santander - Orioles
Pitcher
- Max Fried - Braves
- Kyle Hendricks - Cubs
- Alex Mills - Cubs
Catcher
- Tucker Barnhart - Reds
- Willson Contreras - Cubs
- Jacob Stallings - Pirates
First Base
- Brandon Belt - Giants
- Paul Goldschmidt - Cardinals
- Anthony Rizzo - Cubs
Second Base
- Adam Frazier - Pirates
- Nico Hoerner - Cubs
- Kolten Wong - Cardinals
Third Base
- Brian Anderson - Marlins
- Nolan Arenado - Rockies
- Manny Machado - Padres
Shortstop
- Javier Baez - Cubs
- Miguel Rojas - Marlins
- Dansby Swanson - Braves
Left Field
- Shogo Akiyama - Reds
- Tyler O’Neill - Cardinals
- David Peralta - D-backs
Center Field
- Ronald Acuna, Jr. - Braves
- Cody Bellinger - Dodgers
- Trent Grisham - Padres
Right Field
- Mookie Betts - Dodges
- Charlie Blackmon - Rockies
- Jason Heyward - Cubs
