Foggy Thursday Morning

Patchy to dense fog will form across the Heartland this morning. Higher concentrated areas of dense fog are in southern Illinois and northern portions of southeast Missouri. Today will be mostly sunny with a rather large warm up in temperatures in the 80s by the afternoon. It will feel more like summer with humid conditions outside. Winds will pick up out of the south during the afternoon and may gust between 20-25mph at times.
Tonight into Friday morning, clouds increase ahead of a cold front. Scattered rain/storms enter by sunrise tomorrow morning and stay around through the entire day. Chances of severe weather is very low but there is always a chance for an isolated stronger storm.
After this front moves through, temperatures drop about 20 degrees putting us back into the 50s and 60s over the weekend.
-Lisa
