First Alert Thursday Outlook

Big changes are in the works as we go from unusually warm to unusually cool very quickly. Today will be a final taste of ‘late summer’ as it will be warm, humid and breezy…with afternoon highs in the 80s. Southerly breezes will keep it mild one more time tonight as well. By Friday afternoon a strong cold front will be moving in from the west with showers and thunderstorms becoming likely. A few strong or even severe thunderstorms are possible, as we’re in a marginal risk according to SPC. Behind the front temps will drop 20 to 30 degrees Friday night into Saturday.