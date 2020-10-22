First Alert Thursday Outlook

Big changes are in the works as we go from unusually warm to unusually cool very quickly. Today will be a final taste of ‘late summer’ as it will be warm, humid and breezy…with afternoon highs in the 80s. Southerly breezes will keep it mild one more time tonight as well. By Friday afternoon a strong cold front will be moving in from the west with showers and thunderstorms becoming likely. A few strong or even severe thunderstorms are possible, as we’re in a marginal risk according to SPC. Behind the front temps will drop 20 to 30 degrees Friday night into Saturday.
The pattern for the next week will be much cooler…and potentially soggy. Another passing weather system will bring rain and possible thunder from Sunday night into Monday….and possible even Tuesday. If rain does linger, Tuesday could be the coolest day of the fall thus far with highs struggling to reach 50. Drier and slightly warmer weather is indicated for the following weekend, thankfully.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.