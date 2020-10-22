Egyptian Health Department reports 2 new COVID-19 related deaths, 27 new cases

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department is reporting two deaths of White Co. residents due to COVID-19, and 27 new cases.
17 new cases are from Saline County, two are in Gallatin County, and eight are in White County.
Saline County has a total of 559 lab confirmed positives, including nine deaths.
White County has a total of 267 lab-confirmed positives, including five deaths.
Gallatin County has a total of 120 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.
