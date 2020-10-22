COVID-19 resurgence mitigation measures go into effect for southern Ill.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - COVID-19 resurgence mitigations went into effect in southern Illinois at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, October 22.
Governor JB Pritzker announced the new restrictions for Region 5 in Murphysboro on Monday.
The mitigation measures are due to the region seeing a seven-day rolling average test positivity rate of 8 percent or above for three consecutive days. This positivity rate exceeds the threshold set for establishing mitigation measures in the region under the state’s Restore Illinois Resurgence Plan.
The new measures for Region 5 will be lifted when the positivity rate and the number of hospitalizations decrease.
Region 5 includes: Marion, Jefferson, Wayne, Edwards, Wabash, Perry, Jackson, Franklin, Williamson, Saline, Hamilton, White, Gallatin, Union, Johnson, Pope, Hardin, Alexander, Massac, and Pulaski counties.
The measures include:
Bars
- No indoor service
- All outside bar service closes at 11:00 p.m.
- All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside
- No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)
- Tables should be 6 feet apart
- No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting
- No dancing or standing indoors
- Reservations required for each party
- No seating of multiple parties at one table
Restaurants
- No indoor dining or bar service
- All outdoor dining closes at 11:00 p.m.
- Outside dining tables should be 6 feet apart
- No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting
- Reservations required for each party
- No seating of multiple parties at one table
Meetings, Social Events, Gatherings
- Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25 percent of overall room capacity, this includes weddings and funerals
- No party buses
- Gaming and Casinos close at 11:00 p.m., are limited to 25 percent capacity, and follow mitigations for bars and restaurants, if applicable
These mitigations do not currently apply to schools.
