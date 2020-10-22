City of Cape Girardeau announces interim fire chief

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Cape Girardeau announced an interim fire chief.
According to City Manager Scott Meyer, Chief Travis Hollis and the city “mutually agreed to separate employment.” Hollis was named fire chief in July 2019. Hollis was named fire chief in July 2019. The city announced earlier in October he was on leave.
Meyer announced Deputy Chief Randy Morris agreed to step into the role of interim fire chief.
He said Morris will have full authority of the office of fire chief in all areas of fire and EMS.
