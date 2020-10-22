Carbondale man sentenced for shooting at cemetery employee

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - A Carbondale man was sentenced for a shooting in June 2019.
A Jackson County Judge sentenced Ricky D. Richardson, 33, to 14½ years in an Illinois prison for aggravated discharge of a firearm and eight years for unlawful uses of weapons by a felon.
Richardson will have to complete two years of mandatory supervised release after he serves his sentence.
He was was found guilty on the charges following a three-day jury trial in December 2019.
According to Jackson County State’s Attorney Michael C. Carr, on the afternoon of June 24, Richardson went to the Oakland Cemetery in Carbondale and threatened to shoot one of the employees. Minutes later, he found the employee in his car on his way home and fired one shot at the employee at the intersection of North Bridge and Owens Streets.
He reportedly used a .22 caliber semi-automatic pistol. On firing, the pistol fell apart and the slide landed in the roadway.
The attorney’s office said the shot missed the employee but hit a home on the north end of the street. No one was injured.
Richardson left the area, but was arrested a month later in Lake County, Tennessee.
The investigation was conducted by the Carbondale Police Department. Assistant State’s Attorney Andrew W. Suthard was responsible for the prosecution of this case.
