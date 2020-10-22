Cape Girardeau County Courthouse to remain at Phase Zero

By Ashley Smith | October 22, 2020 at 4:08 PM CDT - Updated October 22 at 4:08 PM

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Circuit Court of Cape Girardeau County, in Jackson Mo. will remain at “Phase Zero” due to one or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 among personnel.

The order was effective starting Oct. 9, and will remain in effect at least until Nov. 6, at 8:30 a.m.

This means all in-person hearings in the Cape Girardeau Municipal Division are suspended. Only emergency matters will be heard.

If you have a hearing scheduled during this time, you’re asked to contact your attorney.

If you have a hearing scheduled and you do not have an attorney, you’re asked to contact the Municipal Court Clerk’s Office by phone at 573-339-6323.

This does not apply to the other court facility in the Thirty-second Judicial Circuit.

Phase Zero was defined by the order of the Missouri Supreme Court on July 24.

The courthouse was last sent back to phase one on Sept. 17.

