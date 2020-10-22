Bi-County Health Department reports 48 new COVID-19 cases

WILLIAMSON & FRANKLIN COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of 48 new positive cases of COVID-19 region.
16 cases are in Franklin County, and 32 are in Williamson County.
To date, there have been a total of 1,830 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 931 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19, including 60 deaths in Williamson County and nine deaths in Franklin County related to COVID-19.
Of these positive cases, 1,136 have recovered in Williamson County and 502 have recovered in Franklin County.
