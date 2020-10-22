Ameren Missouri rolls out Clean Slate Program

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Some Ameren Missouri customers might get a price break this fall on their energy bills.
The energy giant recently rolled out a new plan to help you get caught up on that past due bill called Clean Slate Ameren Missouri.
They are donating $500,000 to help customers with their energy bills, up to $500 per customers.
Ameren Missouri Manager Connie Taylor said the donation is a way to help those low income families in need.
“Our hope is to be able to provide this assistance to customers who fall into that category. Customers with income less than 250 percent of the federal poverty level," Taylor said.
To qualify for the program, Taylor said a family of four cannot have an income that exceeds more than $5,458 a month which is around $65,000 per year.
“On our website, AmerenMissouri.com/cleanslate, customers can access an income chart to be able to see if they would be able to fall into those guidelines," she said.
The guidelines include having an active account that is past due or needs reconnecting, a payment of 25 percent of the past due balance and the customer must be able to prove a loss of income or employment due to COVID-19.
“Connect with an agency that is in your area, it’s listed by county. And then that agency will instruct you on the steps from there,” said Taylor. “If it’s over $500 then the remaining portion could go on a payment arrangement, but our hope is that this $500 amount will be able to help a lot of customers.”
