What you need to know Oct. 21
David Diebold shared this photo of his "Twisted Oz" Halloween display at his home. (Source: CNews/David Diebold)
By Marsha Heller | October 21, 2020 at 4:17 AM CDT - Updated October 21 at 4:17 AM

Some areas of the Heartland will have poor visibility this morning due to patchy, dense fog. A dense fog advisory has been issued until 8 a.m.

A few isolated showers in northern portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois are possible this morning.

Wake-up temps are hanging around the 50s and 60s.

Clouds will continue to clear throughout the day.

Some areas may even see peeks of sunshine by the afternoon.

High temperatures today will be in the mid 70s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny, dry and warm.

A cold front will push into the Heartland on Friday.

This will bring rain and storms.

Chances of rain will pick up near the end of the weekend and into next week.

Another system will push into the region by Sunday night into Monday.

