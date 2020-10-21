What you need to know Oct. 21

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, October 21.
Some areas of the Heartland will have poor visibility this morning due to patchy, dense fog. A dense fog advisory has been issued until 8 a.m.
A few isolated showers in northern portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois are possible this morning.
Wake-up temps are hanging around the 50s and 60s.
Clouds will continue to clear throughout the day.
Some areas may even see peeks of sunshine by the afternoon.
High temperatures today will be in the mid 70s.
Thursday will be mostly sunny, dry and warm.
A cold front will push into the Heartland on Friday.
This will bring rain and storms.
Chances of rain will pick up near the end of the weekend and into next week.
Another system will push into the region by Sunday night into Monday.
- An Endangered Silver Alert has been issued by the Poplar Bluff Police Department for a missing 83-year-old man.
- Murdered Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillen died “in the line of duty,” an Army investigation has concluded.
- Epsilon has strengthened into a hurricane, the 10th of the Atlantic season, as it approaches Bermuda.
- California will let fans back in outdoor stadiums for pro sporting events in counties with low coronavirus infection rates but isn’t ready to allow Disneyland and other major theme parks to reopen.
- A NASA spacecraft descended to an asteroid Tuesday and, dodging boulders the size of buildings, momentarily touched the surface to collect a handful of cosmic rubble for return to Earth.
- A South Dakota man who raised questions about the availability of hospital beds in Sioux Falls during his battle with COVID-19 has died from the disease.
- For the first time ever, “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” won’t air on broadcast television.
- The mother of Texas girl, police say died on trampoline, said she wasn’t able to see her daughter for four years.
- Conservative talk show radio host Rush Limbaugh said his terminal stage 4 lung cancer fight “had been reduced and had become manageable.”
