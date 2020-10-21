Week 9: Some Heartland Football Friday games rescheduled, canceled

By Amber Ruch | October 21, 2020 at 11:29 AM CDT - Updated October 21 at 11:29 AM

(KFVS) - It’s Week 9 of Heartland Football Friday!

The following games this week have been rescheduled or canceled.

  • Cape Central vs. Francis Howell North rescheduled for Thursday, Oct. 22 at CHS
  • Charleston at New Madrid moved to Thursday, Oct. 22 due to weather
  • Scott City at Doniphan game canceled, Scott City looking for another opponent
  • Poplar Bluff at Hillsboro game canceled due to a limited number of players

Expected featured games this week include:

  • Caruthersville at Hayti (Game of the Week)
  • Fredericktown at East Prairie
  • Sikeston at Kennett
  • Dexter at Malden
  • Jackson at Hickman
  • St. Vincent at Jefferson R-7
  • Henderson Co. at McCracken Co.

This could change at any time.

