Week 9: Some Heartland Football Friday games rescheduled, canceled

(KFVS) - It’s Week 9 of Heartland Football Friday!
The following games this week have been rescheduled or canceled.
- Cape Central vs. Francis Howell North rescheduled for Thursday, Oct. 22 at CHS
- Charleston at New Madrid moved to Thursday, Oct. 22 due to weather
- Scott City at Doniphan game canceled, Scott City looking for another opponent
- Poplar Bluff at Hillsboro game canceled due to a limited number of players
Expected featured games this week include:
- Caruthersville at Hayti (Game of the Week)
- Fredericktown at East Prairie
- Sikeston at Kennett
- Dexter at Malden
- Jackson at Hickman
- St. Vincent at Jefferson R-7
- Henderson Co. at McCracken Co.
This could change at any time.
