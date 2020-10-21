Warming up big time!

Much of the southern half of the Heartland is already seeing temperatures in the 70s and even some lower 80s. The northern counties across southeast Missouri and southern Illinois will still need some time to get rid of all the clouds, therefore keeping temperatures cooler. All of the clouds will clear out by this evening, making for a mainly clear night tonight. Lows will be mild in the 50s and 60s. Lots of sunshine expected on your Thursday, with very warm numbers in the lower 80s across most of the area. More showers and thunderstorms expected on Friday.