US Forest Service to host self-guided Bat Week Mission

JONESBORO & VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - In celebration of Bat Week, the US Forest Service will be hosting a self-guided Bat Week Mission through the Agents of Discovery mobile app.
Head outside on an educational journey learning about bats and their importance to the health of the natural world and economy.
Just download the app and play:
1) Download the FREE Agents of Discovery App at the Google Play (Android) or App Store (iOS).
2) Open Agents of Discovery App and search for BatWeek Mission. Download.
3) Play Bat Week mission by scanning QR triggers to unlock batty challenges.
The QR triggers will be set up on the forest trail at the Hidden Springs Ranger Station office in Vienna on October 30 and at the Lincoln Memorial Picnic Grounds in Jonesboro on Oct 31.
Both events will be from 4:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. and will be outdoors.
The activity will also be presented in a non-technology version and all ages are welcome to play and learn about bats.
Goodie bags will be given out when mission is completed.
Participants are welcome to come in costumes.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.