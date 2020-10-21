Two arrested after McCracken County stand off

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - McCracken County Sheriff’s Detectives arrested two people following the execution of a search warrant and a standoff at a Reidland home in McCracken County.
Around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21, detectives and deputies executed the search warrant at a home.
Several people were in the driveway of the home when deputies arrived.
While clearing the home, deputies found James France, in an upstairs bedroom.
France was armed with two knives.
He began screaming at deputies that he would not go back to prison.
While deputies attempted to negotiate with France he climbed out of a second story window onto the roof.
Once confronted outsides, France climbed back in the window,
While deputies were trying to secure a perimeter around the home, France jumped out of another second story window.
He fled on foot, with a knife in each hand.
Deputies chased France through a wooded area and into a field behind several other homes.
They attempted to use a taser.
France surrendered a short time later and was arrested.
During a search of France’s person detectives found more knives, crystal methamphetamine, heroin and cash believed to be proceeds of illegal drug sales.
The incident lasted around 20 minutes.
Detectives returned to the home and finished searching.
During the search detectives found more methamphetamine, cutting agents and assorted drug paraphernalia in both France’s and Tabitha Craig’s bedrooms.
Detectives notified the cabinet for families and children about Craig’s two-year child that was in the home.
The child was released to a family member.
Both France and Craig were arrested and lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.
France has an extensive criminal history and is multi-time convicted felon.
